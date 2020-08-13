Crews respond to fire at Kettering apartment

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – Several residents of an apartment in Kettering are now displaced after a fire on Thursday afternoon.

Kettering Dispatch tells 2 NEWS smoke could be seen coming from an apartment on Rue Royal near West Dorothy Lane. Battalion Chief Doug Pastingel tells 2 NEWS the first began on the first floor of the building with a minor extension to the second.

No injuries were reported. Authorities could not immediately speak to the extent of damage and the cause of the fire is unclear at this time.