Crews respond to fire at Kettering apartment

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – Several residents of an apartment in Kettering are now displaced after a fire on Thursday afternoon.

Kettering Dispatch tells 2 NEWS smoke could be seen coming from an apartment on Rue Royal near West Dorothy Lane. Battalion Chief Doug Pastingel tells 2 NEWS the first began on the first floor of the building with a minor extension to the second.

No injuries were reported. Authorities could not immediately speak to the extent of damage and the cause of the fire is unclear at this time.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS