KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – Several residents of an apartment in Kettering are now displaced after a fire on Thursday afternoon.
Kettering Dispatch tells 2 NEWS smoke could be seen coming from an apartment on Rue Royal near West Dorothy Lane. Battalion Chief Doug Pastingel tells 2 NEWS the first began on the first floor of the building with a minor extension to the second.
No injuries were reported. Authorities could not immediately speak to the extent of damage and the cause of the fire is unclear at this time.
Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
- Dems decry Trump’s statements on housing as racist
- Legacy Christian Academy one of the first Miami Valley schools to return to classroom for 2020
- Crews respond to fire at Kettering apartment
- Storm Team 2 Forecast
- Crash reported on I-75 NB near Stanley Ave.