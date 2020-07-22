Crews respond to reports of fire at Dayton residence

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Emergency crews are responding to reports of a fire at a Dayton residence.

Regional Dispatch tells 2 NEWS that it happened around 2:15 p.m. at a two-story residence in the 500 block of Creighton Avenue.

Authorities say the fire began from an electrical panel and that everyone inside the home was able to get out.

2 NEWS is working to learn more and will provide updates to this developing story as they become available.