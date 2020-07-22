Crews respond to reports of fire at Dayton residence

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Emergency crews are responding to reports of a fire at a Dayton residence.
Regional Dispatch tells 2 NEWS that it happened around 2:15 p.m. at a two-story residence in the 500 block of Creighton Avenue.
Authorities say the fire began from an electrical panel and that everyone inside the home was able to get out.
2 NEWS is working to learn more and will provide updates to this developing story as they become available.
Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
- Summer Restaurant Week
- DeWine supports nuclear bailout law despite scandal
- Dayton Dragon’s Summer Sale
- At least 1 killed in Darke County crash
- Firefighters pull 6 dogs from burning house in DC