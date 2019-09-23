Breaking News
Preliminary autopsy report shows teens killed by homeowner were shot in back

Crews respond to reports of fire at Dayton building

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Dayton fire 9-23

(WDTN Photo/Rob Morgan)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Emergency crews are responding to reports of a fire at a Dayton building.

Regional dispatch tells 2 NEWS the call came in just before 6 pm in the 1400 block of Cornell Drive after someone reported seeing smoke coming from the ground floor.

No injuries have been reported.

It is unclear at this time what may have caused the fire or how badly the building was damaged.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

9-4 donate dayton strong

Tragedy in Dayton Stories

More Oregon District Shooting

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Only on WDTN.com | Phil Wiedenheft

More profile-65422

Trending Stories

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS