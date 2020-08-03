Crews respond to reports of fire at Biltmore Towers, building evacuated

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Emergency crews are investigating reports of a fire at Biltmore Towers in Dayton.

Main Street is closed from Monument Street to First Street and all residents of the building have been evacuated.

2 NEWS is at the scene, working to learn more about this developing story.

