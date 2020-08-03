Crews respond to reports of fire at Biltmore Towers, building evacuated

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) - Joey Nartker, who will be starting his senior year this month at Chaminade Julienne, has few memories of the Oregon District Shooting that occurred Aug. 4, 2019. He wasn't engrossed in news coverage because he was busy trying to find out if a friend of his was all right.

"We were at our friend's house that night in the South Park district," Nartker said. "I called my one friend because I knew he often went there to hang out. I wanted to make sure he was OK and I was able to get ahold of him. I don't remember much else from that night."