DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Emergency crews are investigating reports of a fire at Biltmore Towers in Dayton.
Main Street is closed from Monument Street to First Street and all residents of the building have been evacuated.
2 NEWS is at the scene, working to learn more about this developing story.
Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
- Storm Team 2 Forecast
- Crews respond to reports of fire at Biltmore Towers, building evacuated
- Pres. Trump to hold Monday briefing
- Jefferson Twp. schools will begin all-online only Sept. 8
- Champaign Health District reports COVID-19 outbreak at Michael Farms