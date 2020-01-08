Crews respond to reports of fire at Avery Dennison

MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WDTN) – Emergency crews responded to reports of a fire at Avery Dennison in Miamisburg on Wednesday.

Regional Dispatch tells 2 NEWS it happened just before 6:30 pm at their building located at 170 Monarch Lane when a motor caught fire. Firefighters were able to extinguish the flames quickly.

No injuries were reported.

Officials could not immediately say how badly the building was damaged.

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.