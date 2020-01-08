Crews respond to reports of fire at Avery Dennison

Local News

MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WDTN) – Emergency crews responded to reports of a fire at Avery Dennison in Miamisburg on Wednesday.

Regional Dispatch tells 2 NEWS it happened just before 6:30 pm at their building located at 170 Monarch Lane when a motor caught fire. Firefighters were able to extinguish the flames quickly.

No injuries were reported.

Officials could not immediately say how badly the building was damaged.

