DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Dayton home was damaged by fire on Friday.
Regional Dispatch tells 2 NEWS the report came in around 5:45 p.m. from a residence in the area of Dandridge Ave at Crestmore Avenue.
We’re told flames and smoke could be seen coming from the roof of the home and firefighters were able to get the fire under control by 6:15 p.m.
No injuries have been reported.
The cause of the fire remains unclear at this time.
Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.
Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
- Storm Team 2 Forecast
- Crews respond to report of flames, smoke coming from Dayton home
- The impact of the coronavirus on the job market
- Austin officials cancel South by Southwest festival
- 21 on cruise ship off California test positive for virus