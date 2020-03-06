Crews respond to report of flames, smoke coming from Dayton home

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Dayton home was damaged by fire on Friday.

Regional Dispatch tells 2 NEWS the report came in around 5:45 p.m. from a residence in the area of Dandridge Ave at Crestmore Avenue.

We’re told flames and smoke could be seen coming from the roof of the home and firefighters were able to get the fire under control by 6:15 p.m.

No injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire remains unclear at this time.