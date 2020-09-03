Crews respond to report of child hit by car in Clark County

CLARK COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Emergency crews are investigating reports that a child has been hit by a car in Clark County.
The Springfield post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol tells 2 NEWS that it happened just before 3:45 p.m. in the area of Ballentine Pike and Snyder Domer Road.
It is unclear at this time if the child was seriously injured.
2 NEWS is working to learn more about this developing story and will provide updates as they become available.
