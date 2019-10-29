Crews respond to overturned semi in Clayton

CLAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Emergency crews are responding to an overturned semi in Clayton.

Regional dispatch tells 2 NEWS the semi overturned in the area of East Westbrook Road and Hoke Road.

They say the driver was not injured, but could not immediately disclose what may have caused the crash.

A tow truck has arrived to help move the vehicle, which was hauling grain at the time of the accident.

