MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Police responded to a multi-vehicle crash on I-75 around 7:52 am on Wednesday, October 20.

According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, five cars collided on I-75 southbound, near exit 57.

Crews are on the scene, but no injuries have been reported, Regional Dispatch said.

No lanes have been closed at this time, and traffic has resumed as normal on this section of I-75, Regional Dispatch said.

No cause of the accident has been released at this time.

2 NEWS is working to learn more about the accident and we will update this story as we receive more information.