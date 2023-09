DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Crews responded to a fully involved mobile home fire in New Carlisle on Wednesday evening.

(WDTN Staff Photo / Spencer Neuman)

The fire was reported on Todd Lee Drive just before 4:30 p.m. The fire involved six trailers in total, two of which were deemed a total loss by officials. The other four experienced exterior damage, according to New Carlisle Fire Chief Steve Trusty.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.