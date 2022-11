Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WDTN) — No one was injured in a fire in Middletown Wednesday morning.

According to Butler Couty Sheriff’s Office Dispatch, crews were called to 6780 Howe Rd. on Wednesday morning for a fire.

Dispatch reported that no one was injured in the fire, however, heavy flames and smoke were reported.

There is no information on what led up to the fire at this time.