ROCKFORD, Ohio (WDTN) — Several departments are responding to a structure fire in Rockford Wednesday morning.

According to Mayor Amy Joseph, the fire began at a business on Main Street at 1:45 a.m. on Wednesday, March 1. Joseph said the fire spread to most of the block and multiple departments have been working for several hours to get it under control.

The Mercer County Sheriff’s Office is asking people to avoid streets and routes entering and exiting Rockford at this time.

Joseph said the village is currently without power, and residents are asked to conserve water.

According to the AES Ohio outage map, 1,053 customers are without power in the Rockford area.

