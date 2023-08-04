JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) — Crews were on the scene of a car fire in Jefferson Township on Friday morning.

According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, Jefferson Township and Dayton fire crews responded to a car fire on Liscum Drive around 5:12 a.m.

Dispatch reported that officers were also searching for a female who allegedly fled the area at the time of the fire.

2 NEWS footage from the scene shows that fire crews were also spraying water on a nearby home.

