DARKE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — An iPhone emergency alert informed Darke County first responders to a car crash with injuries.

According to the Darke County Sheriff’s Office, first responders were sent out to the 6700 block of Brown Road in Versailles around 10 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 14 for an injury crash.

Emergency personnel were notified of the car crash through an automated call made from an iPhone. The phone recognized the user had been in a motor vehicle crash and sent the alert to authorities.

Upon arrival, deputies found a single vehicle crash, with the driver seriously injured.

Preliminary investigation shows the driver had been traveling westbound on Brown Road in a 2008 Pontiac G6 when his vehicle traveled off the left side of the roadway. The driver overcorrected and went off the right side.

The car struck a tree and a utility pole before coming to rest.

The driver was transported to a local hospital with serious non-life threatening injuries.

The accident remains under investigation by the Darke County Sheriff’s Office. Ansonia Rescue and Versailles Fire Department assisted on scene.