HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) — Crews are responding to a fire at a Taco Bell in Huber Heights Thursday morning.

According to Huber Heights Dispatch, crews are responding to a fire at the Taco Bell located at 6500 Brandt Pike.

Dispatch reported that the call for the fire came in at 5:16 a.m. and crews are currently on scene.

(WDTN Photo/John McCance)

