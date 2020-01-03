1  of  3
Breaking News
Crews respond to house fire in West Carrollton US sending 3,000 more troops to Mideast as reinforcements SWAT called to Dayton apartment complex after shots fired at police
Live Now
First at 4 is streaming live now

Crews respond to house fire in West Carrollton

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WEST CARROLLTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Emergency crews are on the scene of a house fire in West Carrollton.

The fire broke out at a home on Ridgecrest Drive just after 4 pm.

Officials could not immediately say if anyone was inside at the time or if anyone has been injured.

2 NEWS is at the scene and working to learn more about this developing story.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Only on WDTN.com | Phil Wiedenheft

More Phil Wiedenheft

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS