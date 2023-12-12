GERMANTOWN, Ohio (WDTN) — Crews are investigating after a log cabin-style home went up in flames Tuesday morning.

On Tuesday, Dec. 12, firefighters were dispatched to a report of smoke in the Ron Heights area of Germantown, according to Chief Dan Allred with Germantown Fire and EMS.

Crews were able to determine that the smoke was coming from further away. They were then dispatched to a home on Little Twin Road.

Upon arrival, Alldred reported that the home was “well-involved” in flames.

No one was home at the time of the fire and no one was injured.

Crews are continuing to investigate as a cause has not been identified at this time.