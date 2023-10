HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) — An apartment building caught fire in Harrison Township overnight.

According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, the call for a fire at an apartment building on Cromwell Place came in at 2:24 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 18.

No one was injured in the fire, however, the American Red Cross was called to the scene at 4 a.m. to assist displaced residents.

There is no information on what led up to the fire at this time.