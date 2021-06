MIAMI VALLEY, Ohio (WDTN) - School districts throughout the state are bracing for a huge kindergarten turnout this fall. Academic experts say it's largely due to a lot of parents holding their child back a year during the pandemic.

A new report from Rutgers University found 71% of 4-year-olds participated in preschool before the pandemic, but that number fell to 54% last year as many children were held out of school. Now, education experts are expecting a big rebound when school returns to normal.