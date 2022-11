Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Crews responded to a Dayton home after receiving a call that kids had started a fire there.

According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, someone called shortly before 2 p.m. saying kids had set the bottom floor of a building on South Euclid Avenue on fire.

Dispatch reported that flames and smoke could be seen, however, everyone made it out of the building.

There is no further information available at this time.

