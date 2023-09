DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A fire broke out in a church in Dayton.

According to dispatch, Dayton Police and Fire crews responded to a call about a fire at 7:40 a.m. on Sept. 23. The fire occurred in a vacant church located in the 800 block of North Paul Laurence Dunbar St.

No one was reportedly in the church when the fire broke out.

2 NEWS is working to learn more information.