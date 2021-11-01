SIDNEY, Ohio (WDTN) – Crews are on the scene of a structure fire in Sidney Monday morning.

Around 7:25 am on November 1, the Sidney Fire department sent crews to a structure fire on Washington Street, Sidney FD said.

Shelby County Dispatch confirmed it is also sending personnel to assist in getting the fire under control.

Four people and a dog have been examined by EMS, but no serious injuries have been reported.

The fire was extinguished, and crews left the scene around 8:25 am. No cause for the blaze has been released at this time.