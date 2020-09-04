Crews respond to fire in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Crews are responding to a fire at a residence in Dayton.
Regional Dispatch tells 2 NEWS it happened shortly after 9:30 p.m. in the 500 block of Heather Drive at a four-story, multi-family building. Two medics were sent to the scene but it is unclear at this time if anyone was seriously injured.
2 NEWS is working to learn more and will provide updates to this developing story as they become available.
