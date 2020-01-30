Live Now
Crews respond to fire at Urbana mobile home park

URBANA, Ohio (WDTN) – A fire broke out at a trailer home in Urbana on Wednesday morning.

Officials tell 2 NEWS it happened after 10:30 a.m. at the Sunset Terrace Mobile Home Park.

No one was home when the fire began, though there were animals inside. Their condition is unclear at this time.

The flames were contained to the mobile home and did not spread to any other structures. There is no word yet on an estimated amount of damage.

The incident remains under investigation.

