Crews respond to fire at Trotwood home

TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – Firefighters responded to a Trotwood home late Tuesday afternoon after someone reported seeing smoke coming from the residence.

Regional Dispatch tells 2 NEWS it happened around 5:40 p.m. at a house in the 5200 block of Osceola Drive.

A neighbor at the scene says that a woman does live in the home but she was not there when the fire broke out.

Dayton Fire responded as well to assist Trotwood Fire crews.