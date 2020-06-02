TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – Firefighters responded to a Trotwood home late Tuesday afternoon after someone reported seeing smoke coming from the residence.
Regional Dispatch tells 2 NEWS it happened around 5:40 p.m. at a house in the 5200 block of Osceola Drive.
A neighbor at the scene says that a woman does live in the home but she was not there when the fire broke out.
Dayton Fire responded as well to assist Trotwood Fire crews.
Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.
Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
- Crews respond to fire at Trotwood home
- Dem lawmakers ‘horrified’ over Trump’s Bible photo op
- US Senators to schedule an emergency hearing on police reform
- Cleveland Indians plan to extend furloughs for 1,100 employees, some permanent
- As Trump signs religious freedom order, photo ops criticized