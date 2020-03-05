Closings
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

Crews respond to fire at Preble County home

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Preble Co fire

(WDTN Photo/Tyler Pistor)

GRATIS, Ohio (WDTN) – Firefighters responded to reports of a fire at a home in Preble County Wednesday evening.

It happened in the 100 block of Coleman Street around 7:30 p.m. The porch was visibly damaged but it is unclear at this time if the home itself suffered serious damage.

The West Elkton Gratis Township Fire Department responded to the scene. Officials could not immediately say if anyone was injured or what may have caused the fire.

2 NEWS is working to learn more about this developing story and will provide updates as they become available.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story


Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS