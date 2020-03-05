Crews respond to fire at Preble County home

GRATIS, Ohio (WDTN) – Firefighters responded to reports of a fire at a home in Preble County Wednesday evening.
It happened in the 100 block of Coleman Street around 7:30 p.m. The porch was visibly damaged but it is unclear at this time if the home itself suffered serious damage.
The West Elkton Gratis Township Fire Department responded to the scene. Officials could not immediately say if anyone was injured or what may have caused the fire.
2 NEWS is working to learn more about this developing story and will provide updates as they become available.
