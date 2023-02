DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Crews responded to a fire at a Dayton home on Friday night.

The fire was reported at 9:42 p.m. at a two-story building in the 100th block of North Gettysburg Avenue, according to authorities. There were reports of heavy smoke.

Everyone in the building was evacuated, and there were no reports of injuries. The fire was declared out at 9:56 p.m.

North Gettysburg Avenue was shut down briefly due to traffic but has since reopened.