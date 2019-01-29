Local News

Crews respond to Fairborn apartment for reports of fire

By:

Posted: Jan 29, 2019 03:22 PM EST

Updated: Jan 29, 2019 03:22 PM EST

FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) – Fire crews responded to an apartment building Tuesday afternoon after a fire broke out in one of the apartment units.

Officials tell 2 NEWS the fire started in one of the rear bedrooms.

Everyone in the building made it out safely, including a small child and an adult inside the residence where the fire began.

The incident remains under investigation and firefighters could not yet pinpoint an exact cause.

