Crews respond to Fairborn apartment for reports of fire

FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) – Fire crews responded to an apartment building Tuesday afternoon after a fire broke out in one of the apartment units.

Officials tell 2 NEWS the fire started in one of the rear bedrooms.

Everyone in the building made it out safely, including a small child and an adult inside the residence where the fire began.

The incident remains under investigation and firefighters could not yet pinpoint an exact cause.

