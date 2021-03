DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Dayton fire crews were sent to a detached garage fire on Burkhardt Avenue early Wednesday evening.

Montgomery County Regional Dispatch told 2 NEWS that crews were currently working to contain the blaze. When they first arrived, smoke and fire were showing from the structure.

There has been no word on whether anyone was injured as a result of the incident.

WDTN.com will update this story when more information becomes available.