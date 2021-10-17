JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – The Montgomery County Fire Department responded to a house fire on Calumet Lane in Dayton around 1:35 pm on Sunday, October 17, Regional Dispatch said.

According to Sgt. Thomas with Regional Dispatch, the fire began in the laundry room of a single-story house. All the occupants were able to escape the building safely, with no injuries reported.

Sgt. Thomas said that fire crews are still on the scene, and there is no information on whether the fire has been contained at this time.