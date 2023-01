DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Crews responded to reports of a house fire in Dayton on Wednesday night.

Around 8:45 p.m. Dayton fire crews responded to South Euclid Avenue near U.S. 35. Reports said that the fire was working through the roof of the building.

Officials say no one was home at the time of the fire.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

