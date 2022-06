DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Crews responded to a house fire in Dayton early Monday morning.

The fire occurred at 40 S. Irwin Street around 2:30 a.m. on Monday.

2 NEWS crews on the scene said there isn’t much visible damage on the outside of the home.

It is unknown at this time what caused the fire.

The Dayton Fire Department is handling the investigation.