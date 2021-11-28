DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton Fire Department dispatched crews to the scene of a house fire on Garland Ave Sunday morning.

Dayton Fire crews discovered a two-story vacant residence with smoke showing through the roof and began fighting the blaze. According to the Dayton fire chief on scene, crews from Oakwood, Beavercreek, Kettering and Wright Patterson Air Force Base also helped get the fire under control.

A neighboring home did take damage from its proximity to the blaze, the fire chief said. A large tree in the front yard was unharmed. No one was injured.

This incident is under investigation by the Dayton Fire Department.

Dayton fire department is still on the scene. According to the fire chief, this fire happened not long after one on S. Paul Laurence Dunbar St.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we receive more information.

Crews responded to a fire on N. Garland Ave. (Kris Sproles, WDTN)