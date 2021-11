DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Crews responded to a two-story apartment fire on Salem Avenue in Dayton, Montgomery County Regional Dispatch said.

According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, the call for the fire came in at 10:17. All apartment units have been evacuated, and no injuries have been reported at this time.

Dispatch said the building was showing flames and heavy smoke when crews arrived on the scene.

This is a developing story and will be updated when we receive more information.