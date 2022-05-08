DARKE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — Crews responded to a crash at the intersection of State Route 49 and Pitsburg Laura Road.

Crews responded to a crash in Darke County around 7:30 p.m. on Saturday.

According to the Darke County Sheriff’s Office, a 2007 Volvo station wagon driven by a 19-year-old woman was stopped on Pitsburg Laura Road at SR 49. Police reported the woman failed to yield the right of way after a stop sign and traveled into the path of a 2012 Jeep driven by a 59-year-old man.

Police said the Volvo remained on the roadway while the Jeep veered off the right side of the road where it overturned and came to rest in a ditch.

The 19-year-old woman was transported to Miami Valley Hospital via CareFlight where she was treated and released. The 59-year-old man and his 55-year-old female passenger were transported to Wayne Healthcare where they were treated and released.