Crews respond to crash in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – A crash was reported early Wednesday morning in Springfield, according to authorities.

Springfield Police say that the crash happened in the 1900 block of S. Limestone Street near Johnson Ave. At least one car has crashed.

Six to eight police units have responded to the scene, according to Springfield Police.

No additional information was released regarding the crash or possible injuries. 2 NEWS is has a crew headed to the scene and is working for you to learn more and will have additional details as they become available.

