KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) — Two vehicles were involved in a crash early Friday morning.

According to the Kettering Police Department, 911 received a call at 5:04 a.m. about a crash involving two vehicles.

The crash reportedly took place at 1875 E. Stroop Road, the site of Get Active, a medical and mobility equipment business. One of the vehicles crashed into the building.

One person has been hospitalized. Their condition is unknown at this time.

The cause of the crash has yet to be determined.

