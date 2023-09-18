ENGLEWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) — A commercial building in Englewood caught fire overnight.

According to Englewood dispatch, fire crews responded to a commercial building on Huls Drive around 12:20 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 18.

Initial reports indicate that heavy smoke was showing from the building when crews arrived.

The Englewood Fire Department and the Trotwood Fire Department responded to the scene and were there for several hours.

At this time, no injuries have been reported. There is no information on what caused the fire at this time.

