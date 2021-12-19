TIPP CITY, Ohio (WDTN) — Firefighters respond after a church caught fire in Tipp City.

Around 5 pm on Sunday, Tipp City firefighters and EMS were called to the Church of Nazarene on W. Main Street after smoke was spotted coming from the sanctuary.

Firefighters located the fire in the sanctuary near the altar. They quickly put out the flames and made sure the fire did not spread.

According to the Fire Department, the cause of the fire is unknown, but the blaze was found near where a candle was used earlier that morning. Investigators do not believe the fire was intentional.

No one was injured in the blaze, and most of the damage was limited to smoke inside the church.

West Milton Fire Department and a Union Township ambulance were on scene for mutual aid.