MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WDTN) – Crews responded to a single-car crash at a Miamisburg home on Tuesday, October 26.

Montgomery County Regional Dispatch said that the woman driving called to say she had hit a house.

According to the 911 call, the woman did not know where she was and said she had ‘blacked out’ before hitting the home.

Police responded to Woods View Court in Miamisburg where they found that no one was home at the time of the accident.

Montgomery County Regional Dispatch said that the crash may have been caused by a medical condition. Dispatch could not confirm if the woman had been brought to the hospital or not.

This is a developing story and we will update it as we learn more about the incident.