DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Crews remain on the scene of a massive fire in Dayton Wednesday morning.

The fire broke out between two buildings on Broadway Street, south of West Riverview Avenue, sometime before 4 a.m. on Wednesday, March 8.

District Chief Adam Landis with the Dayton Fire Department reported that heavy fire was seen coming from all three stories of the two buildings upon arrival.

Landis said firefighters initially attempted to attack the fire from inside, however, they were driven out due to the “high fire conditions, the high heat and the building started to collapse.”

The fire spread to a third building, but crews were able to determine that it was unoccupied.

There is no word on what caused the fire at this time.

