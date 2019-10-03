Crews battle attic fire in Tipp City

TIPP CITY, Ohio (WDTN) – Fire crews in Tipp City battled an attic fire late Wednesday night.

The incident happened in the 500 block of Horton Ave. in Tipp City shortly before midnight when crews were first dispatched to a fire. The First Responder reported fire and smoke showing from the roof near the back of the structure.

Engine 7 quickly made their way to the second floor and pulled ceiling to expose and extinguish the attic fire. Ladder 2 was responsible for primary search and ventilation duties.

The occupant evacuated the residence after being informed of the fire by a neighbor. The smoke detectors were not set off due to the fire being in the attic. The neighbor reported the fire to 911.

The cause of the fire appears to be unintentional, according to crews, being electrical. The only heat source near the fire was a thermostat for an attic fan.

Damages are estimated to be $35,000 to the structure and $5,000 to contents. The homeowner has been displaced by the fire. Electric was disconnected by the Tipp City Fire Department.

Vandalia and West Milton Fire Departments provided mutual aid. No injuries were reported in the fire.

