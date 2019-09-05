Crews respond to apartment fire in Riverside

RIVERSIDE, Ohio (WDTN) – Crews battled a fire at an apartment building in Riverside early Thursday morning, according to fire officials.

The fire broke out in the 5000 block of Cheswick Court near Darby Road at a three-story apartment building. Fire officials say that ‘careless smoking’ caused the fire on the second floor of the building.

In addition to the damage on the second floor, there was some damage to the first floor as well. No injuries were reported as a result of the fire.

The Red Cross was called to help a family displaced by the fire.

