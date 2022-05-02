DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Crews responded to a house fire on Superior Avenue in Dayton.

According to Dayton fire, a passerby heard someone yelling from the second floor of the building that they were trapped and couldn’t breathe. Crews responded to the 1300 block of Superior Avenue around 1 a.m. on Monday, May 2.

Fire crews were able to rescue the woman from the second floor and knock the fire out quickly.

The woman has been taken to the hospital however there is no word on her status.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.