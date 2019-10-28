Crews rescue woman from burning house in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Firefighters rescued a woman from a burning house in Dayton late Sunday.
Crews responded to reports of a house fire on S. Euclid Avenue, near Mercer Avenue just before midnight.
When firefighters arrived, they found fire in the second floor of the house.
Crews also found a woman on the first floor of the house. They were able to get her out of the home.
The woman was not injured and left the scene a short time later.
Fire officials aren’t sure if the woman lives at the house, or was squatting at a vacant house. According to fire officials, there was not power or gas at the home.
No injuries were reported.
Fire officials say the fire caused nearly $25,000 in damage.
The cause is under investigation.
