Crews rescue woman from burning house in Dayton

Crews battle a fire on S. Euclid Avenue in Dayton on Monday, October 28, 2019. (Photo: Darren King)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Firefighters rescued a woman from a burning house in Dayton late Sunday.

Crews responded to reports of a house fire on S. Euclid Avenue, near Mercer Avenue just before midnight.

When firefighters arrived, they found fire in the second floor of the house.

Crews also found a woman on the first floor of the house. They were able to get her out of the home.

The woman was not injured and left the scene a short time later.

Fire officials aren’t sure if the woman lives at the house, or was squatting at a vacant house. According to fire officials, there was not power or gas at the home.

No injuries were reported.

Fire officials say the fire caused nearly $25,000 in damage.

The cause is under investigation.

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.