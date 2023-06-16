DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Two people were injured Friday morning after a home in Brookville filled with flames.

The fire began around 6 a.m. on Foothill Drive near Ostend Drive. Crews found the fire in the back of the house.

One person escaped from the home suffering from minor smoke inhalation.

A woman was also trapped, and crews had to force their way through the front door to get her out.

“Police officers arrived just ahead of the fire truck,” Brookville Fire Chief Ronald Fletcher said. “They attempted to get the front door open. When the firefighters arrived, they got the door open and found a second adult victim inside that front door.”

Fletcher the second victim did respond to treatment on the way to Miami Valley Hospital, where she is in critical condition.