Crews rescue man from flood waters in Union

UNION, Ohio (WDTN) – A man had to be rescued from his car after driving into flood waters in Union, according to authorities.

The incident happened at around 2 am on Martindale Road near the Stillwater River. Officials say a man drove through road closure signs and got stuck.

The man’s vehicle began taking on water, making it nearly impossible to get out of the car. Crews from Huber Heights and Butler Township went out with an inflatable boat to bring him to land.

Authorities say that the man is still being evaluated but it is believed he didn’t suffer any major injuries. Crews say they were able to get the car out of the water, but will not be able to move it until the water recedes.

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.