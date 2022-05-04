DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The right lane of State Route 4 northbound will be closed while crews work to remove a vehicle that crashed into a lake.

According to crews on the scene, a white Chevrolet pickup truck left the right lane of State Route 4 north, just before the exit for State Route 444. The truck collided with the guardrail and crashed through a fence before landing in a nearby lake. The truck left toolboxes and other items strewn around the area.

When crews arrived on the scene, the car was vacant, and no driver has been identified at this time. Crews said that the right lane of State Route 4 northbound will be closed while crews remove the truck from the lake.