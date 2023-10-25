DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A vehicle was pulled out of a pond in Dayton early Wednesday morning.

According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, crews were called to the intersection of Lakeview Avenue and Lakeside Drive around 2:52 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 25.

Upon arrival, crews found a vehicle partially submerged in the water. Crews immediately began searching the area in boats and along the shoreline for any potential victims.

Drive teams were called to assist and the completed underwater searches around the vehicle.

No victims were found and the vehicle was pulled from the pond.

Crews were reportedly on the scene for approximately two hours.

This incident remains under investigation.