Crews quickly douse fire at Huber Heights strip mall

HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) — Fire crews were called to a strip mall in Huber Heights on reports of a fire at a area drug store Wednesday afternoon.

When firefighters arrived, people were being evacuated and they discovered that the smoke was actually coming from an attic in the neighboring beauty salon.

Officials told 2 NEWS that no one was hurt during the incident and the damage was minimal. Crews were able to knock out the fire quickly because the owner’s noticed the fire and called immediately.

This remains under investigation by Huber Heights Fire Department.

This is developing story and WDTN.com will update it once new information is available.